UPDATE: Washington police locate missing 6-year-old boy with autism

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Washington police say a missing child with autism has been located.

The Washington Police Department says at 4:48 p.m. Thursday, they were notified 6-year-old Jeremiah Cephus was missing.

Police say Cephus was last seen at the intersection of West 9th Street and Respress Street.

Around 6:45 p.m. were notified Jeremiah was located and was safe.

No further information has been released at this time.

