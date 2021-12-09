UPDATE: Washington police locate missing 6-year-old boy with autism
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Washington police say a missing child with autism has been located.
The Washington Police Department says at 4:48 p.m. Thursday, they were notified 6-year-old Jeremiah Cephus was missing.
Police say Cephus was last seen at the intersection of West 9th Street and Respress Street.
Around 6:45 p.m. were notified Jeremiah was located and was safe.
No further information has been released at this time.
