Two more all-way stops coming to Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two more intersections in Eastern Carolina will soon become all-way stops.

The Department of Transportation says the intersections in Onslow County should be converted later this month.

The Riggs Road and Hubert Boulevard intersection outside of Jacksonville will become 4-way stops on December 13th, while the intersection of Turkey Point and Harbor Point roads will be changed on December 20th.

The D.O.T. says two other Onslow County intersections were converted to all-way stops earlier this year, adding that the change is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve safety.

