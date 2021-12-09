Severe drought spreads across Eastern Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly all of Eastern Carolina is now under severe drought conditions.

New maps out today show that more than half of the state is now under a second-tier drought.

State climatologists say last month was the driest November in North Carolina in 90 years.

“Much of the state has been in a dry pattern over the past three to six months, with generally above-normal temperatures and few to no tropical systems bringing widespread rainfall relief,” said Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist. “The dryness has been especially pronounced since early October.”

Today’s report does not take into account Wednesday’s rain that blanketed much of Eastern Carolina.

The last time severe drought conditions occurred in the state was in October of 2019.

