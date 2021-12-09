Plymouth man sentenced to prison on stalking, other charges in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Plymouth man was sentenced to prison for stalking and other charges in Pitt County Thursday.

The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Justin Mizell pled guilty to the following charges:

Eight felony domestic violence protective order violations

Two attempted felony domestic violence protective order violations

Four felony obstructions of justice

Two felony stalking charges

The DA’s office says Mizell was sentenced to a minimum of 11 2/3 years and a maximum of 24 1/2 years in prison to be followed by three years on probation.

Mizell pled guilty to felony obstruction, felony stalking, and felony domestic violence protective order violation on May 5th, 2020 with the same victim. At that time, he was sentenced to between 8-19 months in prison, where he continued to contact the victim in violation of court orders.

