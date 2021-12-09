NCHSAA: Wallace-Rose Hill football team dealing with 3 positive COVID-19 tests ahead of state championship

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s high school sports governing body said that an Eastern Carolina football team is dealing with positive COVID-19 tests ahead of the state championship.

The North Carolina High School Athletics Association confirms that Wallace-Rose Hill football team reported three positive COVID-19 tests.

“At this time there are no plans to postpone or delay the 2A State Championship between Wallace-Rose Hill and Shelby scheduled for Saturday,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in a statement. “As they have been doing, school officials will continue to work with the Duplin County Health Department to determine the best course of action for their student-athletes and community to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The Duplin County Health Department and Duplin County Schools put out a joint statement. We spoke with the Principal and he informed us they would not give a comment on camera Thursday.

“Due to events that have occurred over the last week involving the Wallace-Rose Hill high school football program, local and state public health officials have identified the need to screen all coaches, players and other football program participants prior to Saturday’s game. These individuals will receive a rapid antigen test on Friday morning. Should anyone require a follow up PCR test, one will be conducted immediately following the rapid test to confirm the results. In most cases, the PCR results have been provided within 24 hours. We have been in contact with our testing vendor to express the need for timely results so that as many players as possible can participate in the championship game they have worked so hard to reach.

We commend all of the football programs in Duplin County for deciding early in the season to begin wearing masks and following other safety protocols above and beyond state athletic requirements. This factored heavily into Wallace-Rose Hill High School being given the opportunity to follow this screening recommendation.”

The Bulldogs are scheduled to face Shelby in the state 2A football championship on Saturday at 3 PM at NC State.

