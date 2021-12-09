Advertisement

Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity

By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/GrayNews) - A Louisiana high school student who attacked a teacher in a TikTok challenge gone wrong has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Video captured Larrianna Jackson, 18, assaulting a 64-year-old teacher and throwing her to the ground after the dismissal bell rang in early October, WVUE reported.

The teacher was badly bruised and was taken to a hospital. She was released after a couple of days.

Jackson was arrested and accused of a felony count of battery of a school teacher.

The student pleaded insanity in a St. Tammany Parish court on Dec. 8.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 14. She is awaiting prosecution in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Two others were arrested, Trinity Gervais, 18, and a juvenile. They both face a charge of unlawful posting of a criminal activity.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeastern High School
SHERIFF: Student on bus found with AK-47 pistol, loaded 30-round magazine
Justin Mizell
Plymouth man sentenced to prison on stalking, other charges in Pitt County
Jeremiah Cephus
UPDATE: Washington police locate missing 6-year-old boy with autism
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
Three players tested positive just days before the state championship game.
NCHSAA: Wallace-Rose Hill football team dealing with 3 positive COVID-19 tests ahead of state championship

Latest News

The organization that governs Quebec's maple syrup producers have been stockpiling gallons of...
Canada taps into maple syrup reserve
The 15-year-old will graduate from UNLV on Dec. 14, becoming the youngest student to walk the...
15-year-old becomes youngest student to graduate from UNLV ever
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
US consumer inflation up 6.8% in past year, most since 1982
A WITN viewer provided us with video of the bus taking off.
VIDEO: Man drives off with stolen school bus with officer on board