Greenville man sentenced to 15 years in prison on firearms charge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon.

The United States Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Errol Baston, of Greenville, pled guilty to the charge on Sept. 1st.

Baston is still facing the charges of first-degree attempted murder, assault by strangulation, and second-degree kidnapping in state court.

Federal prosecutors say court documents presented in court showed Baston was found in possession of three firearms as a convicted felon.

WITN reported that Baston was apprehended by a Greenville Police Department K-9 in April of this year after a domestic attack where police said Baston held a woman against her will, repeatedly punched, kicked, and choked her, and attempted to drown her in a bathtub.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says this attack was done in front of the victim’s children.

When police tried to serve warrants at the home where Baston was staying for attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, and assault on a female, Baston left through a back door and ran.

Federal prosecutors say before running, Baston also tried to hide an AR-15-style rifle under a nearby fence. After about 100 yards, Baston jumped on top of a car, where the K-9, Draco, climbed on top and apprehended him.

Federal prosecutors say Greenville police also learned Baston had used several firearms to randomly shoot them in his backyard. When police searched his home, they found one 5.56 caliber semi-automatic rifle, one 12-gauge shotgun, one .40 caliber handgun, and over 60 rounds of ammo.

Also found at the home were used rifle shell casings and clumps of the victim’s hair that were apparently pulled out by Baston during the attack.

Baston was arrested on federal firearms charges on April 21 and was sentenced as an armed career criminal due to three prior felony convictions for violent crimes: First-degree robbery-use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree robbery-use of a dangerous instrument, and assault with intent to cause physical injury.

