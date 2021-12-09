Eastern Carolina youth learning center expanding

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina learning center for kids is expanding its operations and tripling its capacity.

The Bethel Youth Activity Center in northern Pitt County is opening a second location in the old Southern Bank building on Main Street.

The current center provides services to about 25 kids, but will now be able to support over 75.

The Bethel Youth Activity Center provides STEM education, literacy support, and life lessons, including financial education and planning for the future.

Staff members say learning challenges during the pandemic created gaps in the academic progress of many students and they want to help kids succeed as they move forward in school.

“We were fortunate enough to be able to open up a learning center where kids could have access to computers and technology that most of them don’t have at home.”

The center serves kids ages 7 through 17.

