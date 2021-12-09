Advertisement

Eastern Carolina youth learning center expanding

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina learning center for kids is expanding its operations and tripling its capacity.

The Bethel Youth Activity Center in northern Pitt County is opening a second location in the old Southern Bank building on Main Street.

The current center provides services to about 25 kids, but will now be able to support over 75.

The Bethel Youth Activity Center provides STEM education, literacy support, and life lessons, including financial education and planning for the future.

Staff members say learning challenges during the pandemic created gaps in the academic progress of many students and they want to help kids succeed as they move forward in school.

The center serves kids ages 7 through 17.

