Advertisement

Cooper vetoes bill barring donations to run elections

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed Republican legislation that would bar North Carolina election boards and officials in counties from accepting private money to run elections.

The bill responded to the funds distributed nationwide by outside groups to administer the 2020 elections, particularly to address COVID-19-related challenges.

GOP bill sponsors said outside donations to government agencies create the impression of undue influence in elections.

But Cooper said in a statement that nonprofit and nonpartisan grants provided masks, pens, and other protective equipment that helped keep voters safe during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeastern High School
SHERIFF: Student on bus found with AK-47 pistol, loaded 30-round magazine
Justin Mizell
Plymouth man sentenced to prison on stalking, other charges in Pitt County
Jeremiah Cephus
UPDATE: Washington police locate missing 6-year-old boy with autism
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
Three players tested positive just days before the state championship game.
NCHSAA: Wallace-Rose Hill football team dealing with 3 positive COVID-19 tests ahead of state championship

Latest News

A WITN viewer provided us with video of the bus taking off.
VIDEO: Man drives off with stolen school bus with officer on board
View video shows law enforcement closing in on a school bus before the driver takes off.
Man takes off in Fayetteville school bus
Nutcracker Ballet
Nutcracker Ballet raises money for Children’s Miracle Network
Kai
Saving Graces: Kai
Nutcracker returns to ECU stage
Nutcracker returns to ECU stage