Advertisement

Community Crossroads Center gets donation to demolish decrepit school building

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina homeless shelter has received a big donation that will help pave the way for future expansion.

The Community Crossroads Center in Greenville received an $80,000 donation Thursday from Home Builders Supply Company.

Staff at the shelter say the funds will help cover the costs of the demolition of the old school building next to the center.

The nearly century-old building is riddled with problems including electrical issues and asbestos.

Staff members say clearing the property will allow for expansion to provide additional services to families and people in crisis.

Demolition of the old building is expected to begin early next year.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northeastern High School
SHERIFF: Student on bus found with AK-47 pistol, loaded 30-round magazine
Justin Mizell
Plymouth man sentenced to prison on stalking, other charges in Pitt County
Jeremiah Cephus
UPDATE: Washington police locate missing 6-year-old boy with autism
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
Three players tested positive just days before the state championship game.
NCHSAA: Wallace-Rose Hill football team dealing with 3 positive COVID-19 tests ahead of state championship

Latest News

A WITN viewer provided us with video of the bus taking off.
VIDEO: Man drives off with stolen school bus with officer on board
View video shows law enforcement closing in on a school bus before the driver takes off.
Man takes off in Fayetteville school bus
Nutcracker Ballet
Nutcracker Ballet raises money for Children’s Miracle Network
Kai
Saving Graces: Kai
Nutcracker returns to ECU stage
Nutcracker returns to ECU stage