Community Crossroads Center gets donation to demolish decrepit school building

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina homeless shelter has received a big donation that will help pave the way for future expansion.

The Community Crossroads Center in Greenville received an $80,000 donation Thursday from Home Builders Supply Company.

Staff at the shelter say the funds will help cover the costs of the demolition of the old school building next to the center.

The nearly century-old building is riddled with problems including electrical issues and asbestos.

Staff members say clearing the property will allow for expansion to provide additional services to families and people in crisis.

“We were expecting a donation, but when we found out it was $80,000, we were very very excited. Because that puts us over the top of what we need to demolish that building.”

Demolition of the old building is expected to begin early next year.

