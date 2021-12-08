Teen busted in Beaufort County for cashing bogus checks

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was busted last week for submitting fraudulent payroll checks in Beaufort County.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Tahjena Assing was charged with 9 combined felony counts of forgery of an instrument, uttering a forged instrument, and obtaining property by false pretense.

Deputies say the investigation began on Nov. 22nd when a store received 3 fraudulent payroll checks from Assing within a 5-day period. Assing was arrested on Nov. 30th when she went back to the same store and tried to cash another fraudulent payroll check from a different company.

We’re told that when deputies searched her car, they found several ID cards and 35 fraudulent payroll checks from 5 different companies. Investigators believe Assing has been passing these checks in other jurisdictions in Eastern Carolina.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and Assing is facing multiple other felony charges in Beaufort County. They say she was originally held on a $50,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this case or any business that may have received one of these checks is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 252-946-7111.

