Rocky Mount gang member sentenced to prison on gun, drug charges

Cedrick Williams
Cedrick Williams(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man was sentenced to 5.4 years in prison Tuesday on gun and drug charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Cedrick Williams pled guilty to these charges on Sept. 17th:

  • Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute heroin
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and cocaine
  • Distribution of a quantity of heroin
  • Distribution of a quantity of heroin and aiding and abetting
  • Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and aiding and abetting

Federal prosecutors say Williams is a validated member of the Bloods street gang.

Before being arrested and caught with a handgun and a mixture of heroin and fentanyl on separate occasions, federal prosecutors say Williams had prior felony convictions for conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and larceny and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Williams also had prior convictions for assault on a government official, assault on a female, and assault and battery.

