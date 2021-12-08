Rocky Mount gang member sentenced to prison on gun, drug charges
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man was sentenced to 5.4 years in prison Tuesday on gun and drug charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Cedrick Williams pled guilty to these charges on Sept. 17th:
- Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute heroin
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and cocaine
- Distribution of a quantity of heroin
- Distribution of a quantity of heroin and aiding and abetting
- Two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and aiding and abetting
Federal prosecutors say Williams is a validated member of the Bloods street gang.
Before being arrested and caught with a handgun and a mixture of heroin and fentanyl on separate occasions, federal prosecutors say Williams had prior felony convictions for conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and larceny and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Williams also had prior convictions for assault on a government official, assault on a female, and assault and battery.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.