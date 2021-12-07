Advertisement

Stuff a Patrol Car event underway in Kinston

KPD Stuff a Patrol Car
KPD Stuff a Patrol Car(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Kinston Police Department is hosting its annual holiday toy drive this week.

Every day this week, the department will be at the Walmart Supercenter to collect toys.

The goal is to receive enough donations to pack each one of their patrol cars.

Community Services Officer Sydni Green says, “It will be great to get kids of Lenior County Christmas presents because sometimes parents can’t afford it and people get busy with life and I believe kids will appreciate anything we can donate.”

Officers will collect toys from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m every night until Friday.

