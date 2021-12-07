Advertisement

Hubert volunteer firefighter out of surgery following crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A volunteer firefighter is expected to make a complete recovery after being hospitalized following a crash Saturday.

Hubert Volunteer Fire Department says firefighter Anthony Scahffer broke and dislocated his hip and broke his pelvis. He is out of surgery and is expected to make a complete recovery, but will not be able to walk for at least three months, according to the fire department’s Facebook page.

Update as of 715pm FF Schaffer is out of surgery and doing well. His hip was broken and dislocated, his pelvis was...

Posted by Hubert Volunteer Fire Department on Monday, December 6, 2021

The crash happened Saturday on Stella Road when one of the fire engine’s tires exploded, causing it to become uncontrollable. The chief was driving, according to the department.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with hospital expenses. Donations can also be mailed to the following address:

Anthony Schaffer C/O Hubert Vol. Fire Dept.

P.O. Box 57

Hubert, NC 28539

Several agencies helped after the crash including the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children injured in Eastern Carolina Christmas parades
Police said the fatal accident happened here late Friday afternoon.
Police looking for witnesses in deadly motorcycle crash
The announcement was made Monday afternoon in Greensboro.
Toyota bringing 1,750 jobs to North Carolina
The thefts and frauds happened at the Target and Walgreens in Jacksonville.
DO YOU KNOW ME? Police looking for theft & fraud suspect
Brandon Campbell
Teen accused of breaking into boat ramp honor system boxes

Latest News

Ava Pierce, Roxanne Parson
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Randolph County girl
Police looking for witnesses in deadly motorcycle crash
Police looking for witnesses in deadly motorcycle crash
KPD Stuff a Patrol Car
Stuff a Patrol Car event underway in Kinston
Steven A. Cohen military family clinic (Jacksonville).
Grand opening held for Steven A. Cohen military family clinic