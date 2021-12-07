Hubert volunteer firefighter out of surgery following crash

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A volunteer firefighter is expected to make a complete recovery after being hospitalized following a crash Saturday.

Hubert Volunteer Fire Department says firefighter Anthony Scahffer broke and dislocated his hip and broke his pelvis. He is out of surgery and is expected to make a complete recovery, but will not be able to walk for at least three months, according to the fire department’s Facebook page.

The crash happened Saturday on Stella Road when one of the fire engine’s tires exploded, causing it to become uncontrollable. The chief was driving, according to the department.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with hospital expenses. Donations can also be mailed to the following address:

Anthony Schaffer C/O Hubert Vol. Fire Dept.

P.O. Box 57

Hubert, NC 28539

Several agencies helped after the crash including the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

