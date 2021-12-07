Court resumes candidate filing for US House, NC Senate and NC House

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The NC Board of Elections says candidate filing for the U.S. House, N.C. House, and N.C. Senate will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, following a Monday evening reversal of an earlier order suspending filing for those offices.

The full North Carolina Court of Appeals Monday evening vacated the temporary stay issued earlier Monday by a three-judge panel of that court.

That stay had meant that candidates for U.S. House, N.C. House, and N.C. Senate could not file their candidacy paperwork on Monday.

Candidates may file daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 16, and from 8 a.m. to noon on the last day of filing, December 17.

Filing for all other offices continued Monday without interruption.

