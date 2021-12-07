Advertisement

Court resumes candidate filing for US House, NC Senate and NC House

Voting
Voting(Absentee request deadline trips voters under new Georgia law.)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The NC Board of Elections says candidate filing for the U.S. House, N.C. House, and N.C. Senate will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, following a Monday evening reversal of an earlier order suspending filing for those offices.

The full North Carolina Court of Appeals Monday evening vacated the temporary stay issued earlier Monday by a three-judge panel of that court.

That stay had meant that candidates for U.S. House, N.C. House, and N.C. Senate could not file their candidacy paperwork on Monday.

Candidates may file daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 16, and from 8 a.m. to noon on the last day of filing, December 17.

Filing for all other offices continued Monday without interruption.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children injured in Eastern Carolina Christmas parades
A fire engine crashed on Stella Rd in Onslow County on Saturday after one of the tires...
One injured after fire engine crash in Onslow County
The announcement was made Monday afternoon in Greensboro.
Toyota bringing 1,750 jobs to North Carolina
One injured in Hubert shooting
The thefts and frauds happened at the Target and Walgreens in Jacksonville.
DO YOU KNOW ME? Police looking for theft & fraud suspect

Latest News

New U.S. travel rules prompted by omicron are set to begin Monday.
Omicron Variant might be less deadly than Delta; local experts weigh in
Two children injured in Eastern Carolina Christmas parades
Teen accused of breaking into boat ramp honor system boxes
Teen accused of breaking into boat ramp honor system boxes
Toyota Selects North Carolina Greensboro-Randolph Site for New U.S. Automotive Battery Plant
Toyota Selects North Carolina Greensboro-Randolph Site for New U.S. Automotive Battery Plant