Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Randolph County girl

Amber Alert graphic
Amber Alert graphic(KWCH 12)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl last seen in Randolph County.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ava Pierce. She has brown hair, blue eyes, is 3′8″ and weighs 20 pounds. Officials say she was last seen wearing a white shirt with black pants and she has a birthmark on the right side of her abdomen.

Roxanne Parson is believed to be the abductor. She has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5′4″ and weights about 120 pounds. She has sores on her face, according to officials.

The two were last seen on Benny Lineberry Road. Officials say their direction of travel is unknown.

If you have any information, call the Randolph County Sheriffs Office immediately at (336) 318-6699, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children injured in Eastern Carolina Christmas parades
Police said the fatal accident happened here late Friday afternoon.
Police looking for witnesses in deadly motorcycle crash
The announcement was made Monday afternoon in Greensboro.
Toyota bringing 1,750 jobs to North Carolina
The thefts and frauds happened at the Target and Walgreens in Jacksonville.
DO YOU KNOW ME? Police looking for theft & fraud suspect
Brandon Campbell
Teen accused of breaking into boat ramp honor system boxes

Latest News

Police looking for witnesses in deadly motorcycle crash
Police looking for witnesses in deadly motorcycle crash
KPD Stuff a Patrol Car
Stuff a Patrol Car event underway in Kinston
Steven A. Cohen military family clinic (Jacksonville).
Grand opening held for Steven A. Cohen military family clinic
One injured after fire engine crash in Onslow County
One injured after fire engine crash in Onslow County