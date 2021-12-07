Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Randolph County girl

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl last seen in Randolph County.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ava Pierce. She has brown hair, blue eyes, is 3′8″ and weighs 20 pounds. Officials say she was last seen wearing a white shirt with black pants and she has a birthmark on the right side of her abdomen.

Roxanne Parson is believed to be the abductor. She has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5′4″ and weights about 120 pounds. She has sores on her face, according to officials.

The two were last seen on Benny Lineberry Road. Officials say their direction of travel is unknown.

If you have any information, call the Randolph County Sheriffs Office immediately at (336) 318-6699, or call 911 or *HP.

