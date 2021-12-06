Advertisement

Toyota bringing 1,750 jobs to North Carolina

The announcement was made Monday afternoon in Greensboro.
The announcement was made Monday afternoon in Greensboro.(NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Toyota said it will build a battery manufacturing plant in Greensboro, a $1.29 billion investment in the state.

The new plant will employ 1,750 people at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.

The new facility will initially make batteries for the automaker’s hybrid electric vehicles and eventually will produce batteries for electric vehicles.

State officials say the plant will be the largest capital investment in the history of the state.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire engine crashed on Stella Rd in Onslow County on Saturday after one of the tires...
One injured after fire engine crash in Onslow County
Two children injured in Eastern Carolina Christmas parades
One injured in Hubert shooting
1 dead after a shed collapsed in Goldsboro
2021 Military Bowl.
Boston College to play ECU in Military Bowl

Latest News

Donnie Leake is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Marine charged with shooting roommate who also is a Marine
Brandon Campbell
Teen accused of breaking into boat ramp honor system boxes
First Alert Forecast December 6th
First Alert Forecast December 6th
This redistricting map was passed by state lawmakers on November 1st.
State Appeals Court halts candidate filing amid challenge to new maps