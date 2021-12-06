Toyota bringing 1,750 jobs to North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Toyota said it will build a battery manufacturing plant in Greensboro, a $1.29 billion investment in the state.

The new plant will employ 1,750 people at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.

The new facility will initially make batteries for the automaker’s hybrid electric vehicles and eventually will produce batteries for electric vehicles.

State officials say the plant will be the largest capital investment in the history of the state.

