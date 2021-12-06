Advertisement

Teen accused of breaking into boat ramp honor system boxes

Brandon Campbell
Brandon Campbell(Pamlico Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say surveillance video and tips led them to arrest a teenager for stealing money at boat ramps that operated under the honor system.

Brandon Campbell is charged with felony safe cracking and larceny.

The 18-year-old was arrested on Sunday by Pamlico County deputies.

Deputies say they have been investigating a string of thefts over the past week at boat ramps and farms where lockboxes were used as payment under the honor system.

They said padlocks were cut off the payment boxes and money removed.

The Bayboro teen was jailed on a $10,000 secured bond.

Deputies say more arrests are expected as well as more charges against Campbell.

