Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic celebrates one-year anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Steven A. Cohen Military Clinic at Hope For The Warriors is hosting its official grand opening and celebrating its one-year anniversary after opening during the pandemic on Monday.

Community members are invited to a drive-thru giveaway event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the clinic’s parking lot at 3245 Henderson Drive Cohen in Jacksonville.

The clinic offers in-person and virtual mental health services to veterans, service members and their families. It has served more than 280 clients since opening.

The clinic is also passing out 150 goody bags to those who attend.

