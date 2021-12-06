Advertisement

Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic celebrates one-year anniversary

Clinic is celebrating grand opening at 1 p.m.
Clinic is celebrating grand opening at 1 p.m.(Steven A. Cohen)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Steven A. Cohen Military Clinic at Hope For The Warriors is hosting its official grand opening and celebrating its one-year anniversary after opening during the pandemic on Monday.

Community members are invited to a drive-thru giveaway event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the clinic’s parking lot at 3245 Henderson Drive Cohen in Jacksonville.

The clinic offers in-person and virtual mental health services to veterans, service members and their families. It has served more than 280 clients since opening.

The clinic is also passing out 150 goody bags to those who attend.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire engine crashed on Stella Rd in Onslow County on Saturday after one of the tires...
One injured after fire engine crash in Onslow County
9-year-old injured in Bath Christmas parade
1 dead after a shed collapsed in Goldsboro
One injured in Hubert shooting
Firefighters responding to a commercial structure fire
Pitt County firefighter taken to the hospital following commercial structure fire

Latest News

Pilot Mountain Fire 100 percent contained
Pilot Mountain Fire 100 percent contained
Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady
Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady
American Legion delivers bikes
American Legion delivers bikes to kids in Downeast, Beaufort areas
Hope for the Warriors
Hope for the Warriors