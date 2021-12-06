Advertisement

Small earthquake reported in western North Carolina

USGS
USGS(USGS)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL PARK, N.C. (AP) - Geologists say a small earthquake struck a county in western North Carolina on Sunday morning.

The 2.3-magnitude earthquake was reported right before 8 a.m. in Laurel Park in Henderson County, about 26 miles south of Asheville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was too small for most people to feel it. Only two people reported the tremor to the USGS.

Henderson County isn’t known for earthquakes, but there have been six earthquakes in the past year in the county, according to Earthquake Track.

The largest was a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in Marshall on Sept. 25, Earthquake Track reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responding to a commercial structure fire
Pitt County firefighter taken to the hospital following commercial structure fire
Lenoir County confirms Amazon’s coming to Kinston
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
A fire engine crashed on Stella Rd in Onslow County on Saturday after one of the tires...
One injured after fire engine crash in Onslow County
Juanita and Rob Martin
Woman identified in fatal Lenoir County house fire

Latest News

One injured in Hubert shooting
Firefighters responding to a commercial structure fire
Pitt County firefighter taken to the hospital following commercial structure fire
(Source: KFVS)
Kill Devil Hills temporary road closure starts Monday
Concert being held at Memorial Baptist Church in Greenville on Sunday.
Greenville Choral Society presents winter concert on Sunday