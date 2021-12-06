Police looking for witnesses in deadly motorcycle crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a deadly motorcycle crash on Friday.

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. at Greenville Boulevard and Eastbrook Drive.

Officers say Asma Reeder, of Greenville, was heading south on the boulevard and turned left onto Eastbrook Drive, in front of the northbound motorcyclist.

Dennis Spangler, of Greenville, was thrown from his motorcycle and the 66-year-old man later died at Vidant Medical Center.

Anyone who saw the crash should call Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777 or Greenville police at (252) 329-3519.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.