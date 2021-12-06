Phillip’s Weather Trivia: When does the daily low temperature happen?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When you hear us talk about the low temperature for tonight, do you know when that lowest temperature usually happens? That is the focus of today’s weather trivia question.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Dec 6 (WITN)

One hint I offer is that the evening temperatures are typically falling throughout the evening. How much longer do they drop? Of course, weather events change when the low happens, but assuming a typical night, think of when it is the coolest. When are you most likely to need a jacket when you step outside? Check your answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Dec 6 (WITN)

Temperatures tend to cool throughout the night, so the lowest temperature happens around sunrise. A change in sky cover can alter when the lowest temperature happens, but on a clear night, the low will almost always be around sunrise. The coolest temp is also the most likely time for dew for form on the grass and car windows. - Phillip Williams

