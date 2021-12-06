Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: When does the daily low temperature happen?

In the daily temperature cycle, when is it coolest
By Phillip Williams
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When you hear us talk about the low temperature for tonight, do you know when that lowest temperature usually happens? That is the focus of today’s weather trivia question.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Dec 6
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Dec 6(WITN)

One hint I offer is that the evening temperatures are typically falling throughout the evening. How much longer do they drop? Of course, weather events change when the low happens, but assuming a typical night, think of when it is the coolest. When are you most likely to need a jacket when you step outside? Check your answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Dec 6
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Dec 6(WITN)

Temperatures tend to cool throughout the night, so the lowest temperature happens around sunrise. A change in sky cover can alter when the lowest temperature happens, but on a clear night, the low will almost always be around sunrise. The coolest temp is also the most likely time for dew for form on the grass and car windows. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire engine crashed on Stella Rd in Onslow County on Saturday after one of the tires...
One injured after fire engine crash in Onslow County
Two children injured in Eastern Carolina Christmas parades
One injured in Hubert shooting
1 dead after a shed collapsed in Goldsboro
2021 Military Bowl.
Boston College to play ECU in Military Bowl

Latest News

Drought image
Drought conditions worsen as high pressure dominates
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Dec 2
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Driest since the dust bowl?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Dec 1
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Biggest 3 day snow total in NC
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Nov 30
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Can you forecast from a heavy morning frost?