Advertisement

NCEL 12-05-2021

NCEL 12-05-2021
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire engine crashed on Stella Rd in Onslow County on Saturday after one of the tires...
One injured after fire engine crash in Onslow County
1 dead after a shed collapsed in Goldsboro
One injured in Hubert shooting
Firefighters responding to a commercial structure fire
Pitt County firefighter taken to the hospital following commercial structure fire
Lenoir County confirms Amazon’s coming to Kinston

Latest News

NCEL 12-05-21
9-year-old injured in Bath Christmas parade
Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary Reopens
Wildlife sanctuary comes back from difficult year
USGS
Small earthquake reported in western North Carolina