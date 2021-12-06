Marine charged with shooting roommate who also is a Marine

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Camp Lejeune Marine is in jail after deputies say he shot his roommate, who is also a Marine.

Donnie Leake is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Onslow County deputies say alcohol is believed to play a factor in the Saturday shooting on Rosemary Avenue in Hubert.

The victim was shot in the neck, while deputies say Leake had cuts to his arm. Those injuries happened as the man was trying to get into his locked vehicle, according to investigators.

The 20-year-old Leake was jailed on a $50,000 secured bond.

The victim, who was not identified, is expected to recover.

