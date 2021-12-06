Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Big cold front tonight; Warm afternoon today

First soaking rain in a while will arrive Wednesday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winds will ramp up from the southwest Monday ahead of an approaching cold front. A few stray showers will be possible the front Monday night and Tuesday, but the best chance for a soaking rain arrives Wednesday. Today, highs will reach the low to mid 70s with gusty winds out of the southwest at 7 to 15+ mph under partly sunny skies. The cold front will move through Monday night with just a stray raindrop, but much chillier air will return behind the front on Tuesday. Ths chill will last about 3 days.

The cold front will be clear of the coast early Tuesday morning. leaving behind plenty of clouds through the day, but not much more than isolated coastal showers. Highs on Tuesday will fall about 25° below Monday’s, topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s. An area of low pressure will move through the area Wednesday morning with a decent shot of needed rain. Rainfall totals should reach 0.5″ to 1.0″ on Wednesday, with the raindrops departed by mid afternoon . Highs will again struggle to get above 50 degrees on Wednesday.

Monday

Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 74. Isolated coastal raindrops. Wind: SW 7-15 G25. Rain chance 20% for the coast.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy and much cooler. High of 51. Wind: NE 5-12 G20. Rain chance: 20%, mainly coast.

Wednesday

Rain likely, clearing late in the day. High of 48. Wind: N 7-12. Rain chance: 70%.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire engine crashed on Stella Rd in Onslow County on Saturday after one of the tires...
One injured after fire engine crash in Onslow County
Two children injured in Eastern Carolina Christmas parades
1 dead after a shed collapsed in Goldsboro
One injured in Hubert shooting
Firefighters responding to a commercial structure fire
Pitt County firefighter taken to the hospital following commercial structure fire

Latest News

Two children injured in Eastern Carolina Christmas parades
The thefts and frauds happened at the Target and Walgreens in Jacksonville.
DO YOU KNOW ME? Police looking for theft & fraud suspect
Clinic is celebrating grand opening at 1 p.m.
Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic celebrates one-year anniversary
Pilot Mountain Fire 100 percent contained
Pilot Mountain Fire 100 percent contained