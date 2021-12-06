Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Big cold front tonight; Warm afternoon today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winds will ramp up from the southwest Monday ahead of an approaching cold front. A few stray showers will be possible the front Monday night and Tuesday, but the best chance for a soaking rain arrives Wednesday. Today, highs will reach the low to mid 70s with gusty winds out of the southwest at 7 to 15+ mph under partly sunny skies. The cold front will move through Monday night with just a stray raindrop, but much chillier air will return behind the front on Tuesday. Ths chill will last about 3 days.

The cold front will be clear of the coast early Tuesday morning. leaving behind plenty of clouds through the day, but not much more than isolated coastal showers. Highs on Tuesday will fall about 25° below Monday’s, topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s. An area of low pressure will move through the area Wednesday morning with a decent shot of needed rain. Rainfall totals should reach 0.5″ to 1.0″ on Wednesday, with the raindrops departed by mid afternoon . Highs will again struggle to get above 50 degrees on Wednesday.

Monday

Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 74. Isolated coastal raindrops. Wind: SW 7-15 G25. Rain chance 20% for the coast.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy and much cooler. High of 51. Wind: NE 5-12 G20. Rain chance: 20%, mainly coast.

Wednesday

Rain likely, clearing late in the day. High of 48. Wind: N 7-12. Rain chance: 70%.

