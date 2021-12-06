Advertisement

DO YOU KNOW ME? Police looking for theft & fraud suspect

The thefts and frauds happened at the Target and Walgreens in Jacksonville.
By WITN Web Team
Dec. 6, 2021
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are hoping you can help them catch a woman in a theft and fraud case at two businesses.

Police released photos of the woman who is a suspect in the felony investigation.

The woman is in her late 30s or early 40s, approximately 5′6″ tall with long dark hair. At the time, she was wearing a light-colored t-shirt, camouflage shorts, and sandals.

Anyone with information on the woman should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6407 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

