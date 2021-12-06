DO YOU KNOW ME? Police looking for theft & fraud suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are hoping you can help them catch a woman in a theft and fraud case at two businesses.

Police released photos of the woman who is a suspect in the felony investigation.

The thefts and frauds happened at the Target and Walgreens in Jacksonville.

The woman is in her late 30s or early 40s, approximately 5′6″ tall with long dark hair. At the time, she was wearing a light-colored t-shirt, camouflage shorts, and sandals.

Anyone with information on the woman should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6407 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

