D.A. to release findings on allegations of chokehold used on Swansboro High student

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County’s district attorney will announce the results of his investigation into whether a school resource officer used appropriate force against a student last week.

Jazaria Nixon said the deputy sheriff put her in a chokehold -- and that despite pleas that she was cooperating with him, he would not get off of her even as she was having trouble breathing.

The 15-year-old Swansboro High School student was being detained after admitting that she punched another student. Nixon said that student has been using racial slurs against her the day before.

Nixon was not charged, but given a school suspension.

District Attorney Ernie Lee asked for all videos, reports, and statements from the sheriff’s office on what happened. Lee said he will release the results of his findings Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

