9-year-old injured in Bath Christmas parade

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATH, N.C. (WITN) - A 9-year-old boy was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center after he fell off the back of a pickup truck while it was moving during the Bath Christmas parade and was run over by a trailer attached to it on Sunday.

Trooper Becker confirmed it happened before 3:30 p.m. when the boy was taken to the hospital.

Highway Patrol is investigating and have not released the name of the boy, his condition or if there’s any charges involved.

