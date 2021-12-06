9-year-old injured in Bath Christmas parade

BATH, N.C. (WITN) - A 9-year-old boy was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center after he fell off the back of a pickup truck while it was moving during the Bath Christmas parade and was run over by a trailer attached to it on Sunday.

Trooper Becker confirmed it happened before 3:30 p.m. when the boy was taken to the hospital.

Highway Patrol is investigating and have not released the name of the boy, his condition or if there’s any charges involved.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.