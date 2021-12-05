Advertisement

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady fired

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on during warm-ups ahead of an NFL...
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on during warm-ups ahead of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With only a handful of games left in the season, the Carolina Panthers have let go of one of their own.

The team announced Sunday offensive coordinator Joe Brady would no longer be working with the team.

“I met with Joe this morning and informed him that I have decided to make a change,” said head coach Matt Rhule. “I’m very grateful to him for his time and effort in helping us get established over this past year and a half.”

Brady was hired by the team in 2020 after working at Louisiana State University.

The Panthers will play their next game Sunday, Dec. 12. Offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will step in Brady’s place as OC for the final five games of the season.

This is a developing story.

