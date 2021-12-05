Advertisement

One injured in Hubert shooting

(Source: Gray News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUBERT, N.C. (WITN) - One person was injured after a shooting in Hubert overnight on Saturday.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said two people, who were roommates, went to a party on Rosemary Avenue and got into an argument when one roommate shot the other in the neck.

Both were taken to Naval Medical Center, including the person who was shot in the neck. That person is expected to recover, according to officials.

The shooter faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting bodily injury.

Officials did not release names citing an ongoing investigation. They said alcohol was involved.

