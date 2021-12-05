One injured after fire engine crash in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A firefighter is in the hospital with major injuries after a crash on Saturday involving a fire engine in Onslow County.

Hubert Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook the crash happened on Stella Road when one of the fire engine’s tires exploded, causing it to become uncontrollable. The chief was driving, according to the department.

“Our chief fought hard to control the truck, and managed to keep the truck upright as it impacted a driveway pipe and came to a stop,” the department said.

One firefighter was injured and is expected to have a second surgery on Sunday.

Several agencies helped after the crash including the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

