Kinston school hosts vaccine clinic ahead of holidays

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Children’s Village Academy held a drive-up vaccination clinic on Saturday for people ages 5 and up in Kinston.

The clinic offered full doses of the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson, and pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine. No appointment was necessary.

Douglas Dunn waited in line to register his kids for their first dose.

“It took a little time but it’s worth it,” Dunn said. “The doctors know what they are talking about so, stick with the doctors and you’ll live longer.”

After the Dunn siblings got their pediatric doses, the clinic was open for business.

School nurse Deborah Johnson spent most of her time holding the hands of the kids getting their shots, but when there was a lull in the crowd, she rolled up her own sleeve for a booster.

Johnson contacted the Lenoir County Health Department to organize the drive. Vaccines were administered by Charlotte-based StarMed Healthcare.

“I just think its important for our kids to get vaccinated,” Johnson said. “This is not going to guarantee that they are not going to get sick but it will probably make their symptoms much lighter and not get as sick and not end up in the hospital.”

With the holidays approaching, Johnson said the clinic could not have come at a better time for students.

“Hopefully, there will be a lot of kids vaccinated as well as adults getting their boosters, especially before the holidays because it does take two weeks for it to kick in,” Johnson said. “I hope it will protect our kids during the holiday season and they can enjoy their family time.”

Matilda Burks said she is happy to be vaccinated, bringing her one step closer to a visit with her aunt in New York.

“You should get your vaccine so you can stay alive,” Burks said.

She joins the over 120,000 kids between 5 and 11-years old to have received at least one vaccine dose in the state.

