Kill Devil Hills temporary road closure starts Monday

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) -The Town of Kill Devil Hills is temporarily closing Wyandotte Street at the north side of its intersection with W. Third Street starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The road is closing for utility and roadway improvements and is set to reopen 4:00 p.m. Monday.

Officials say traffic can access Wyandotte Street from the north using Claim Shell Drive.

Officials also say Wyandotte Street will stay open from the north for access to adjacent properties.

