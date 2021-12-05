Greenville bike ride raises traffic safety awareness

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cyclists rode in Greenville Saturday afternoon to raise traffic safety awareness, including more access to roads.

The cyclists left Greenville Bicycle Company at 3 p.m. to Vidant Medical Center, where another cyclist is staying after he was hit by a car.

A video on Greenville Bicycle Company’s Facebook page shows Steven Hardy-Braz riding in November when he was hit from behind.

“As if the situation was not bad enough, the driver was driving with a revoked license and no insurance, according to NCSHP,” Greenville Bicycle Company said.

Braz suffered some significant injuries and may remain at Vidant for some time, according to the post.

“He’s currently undergoing some intense rehab with a focus on standing and walking again. We wish him a quick recovery and look forward to seeing him up and at it soon!”

The ride on Saturday highlighted the issues cyclists face.

“We have bike lanes in Greenville, but they’re not kept clean,” ride leader David Manning said. “For instance, today, our rides were out of the bike lanes because they had so much trash, glass, metal objects, and everything and that’s what flats our tires out and gives us an issue. so, we used some of them but we couldn’t use all of them because of that issue and that’s what this is, to highlight the safety of riding a bicycle.”

The cyclists took a different route back from the hospital and returned to the bicycle shop where they demonstrated lighting, bicycle cameras, rules of the road, and more about what to do and what not to do if involved in a crash.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.