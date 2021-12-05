Advertisement

Greenville bike ride raises traffic safety awareness

Cyclists rode in Greenville on Saturday to raise traffic safety awareness.
Cyclists rode in Greenville on Saturday to raise traffic safety awareness.(WITN)
By Cindy Choi
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cyclists rode in Greenville Saturday afternoon to raise traffic safety awareness, including more access to roads.

The cyclists left Greenville Bicycle Company at 3 p.m. to Vidant Medical Center, where another cyclist is staying after he was hit by a car.

A video on Greenville Bicycle Company’s Facebook page shows Steven Hardy-Braz riding in November when he was hit from behind.

“As if the situation was not bad enough, the driver was driving with a revoked license and no insurance, according to NCSHP,” Greenville Bicycle Company said.

Braz suffered some significant injuries and may remain at Vidant for some time, according to the post.

“He’s currently undergoing some intense rehab with a focus on standing and walking again. We wish him a quick recovery and look forward to seeing him up and at it soon!”

The ride on Saturday highlighted the issues cyclists face.

“We have bike lanes in Greenville, but they’re not kept clean,” ride leader David Manning said. “For instance, today, our rides were out of the bike lanes because they had so much trash, glass, metal objects, and everything and that’s what flats our tires out and gives us an issue. so, we used some of them but we couldn’t use all of them because of that issue and that’s what this is, to highlight the safety of riding a bicycle.”

The cyclists took a different route back from the hospital and returned to the bicycle shop where they demonstrated lighting, bicycle cameras, rules of the road, and more about what to do and what not to do if involved in a crash.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juanita and Rob Martin
Woman identified in fatal Lenoir County house fire
Greenville Police Department looking for woman
DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police say woman picked up cash envelope that isn’t hers
Three people were killed here including a three-year-old child.
Child among three killed in Elizabeth City shooting
Elderly woman killed in Pitt County accident
Lenoir County murder scene
Person under 18 charged with murdering Lenoir County relative

Latest News

1 dead after a shed collapsed in Goldsboro
After receiving a pediatric dose of the Pfizer vaccine, a child shows off her bandage.
Kinston school hosts vaccine clinic ahead of holidays
Firefighters responding to a commercial structure fire
Pitt County firefighter taken to the hospital following commercial structure fire
K-8 school in Kinston hosts state writing competition