Boston College to play ECU in Military Bowl

2021 Military Bowl.
2021 Military Bowl.(Military Bowl Foundation)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Boston College will play East Carolina University in the 2021 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, the Military Bowl Foundation announced on Sunday.

“We can’t wait for a great Bowl Week in Washington, D.C. and another sensational Military Bowl in Annapolis,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “East Carolina has enjoyed a terrific season and is back in college football’s postseason. And we are excited to welcome Boston College for its first Military Bowl appearance, with a roster that features so many players with ties to this area.”

The game will be on Monday, Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

This will be the first meeting ever between the schools, according to the Military Bowl Foundation.

ECU football officially heading to Military Bowl

“This will be the Pirates’ second appearance in the Military Bowl. East Carolina lost to Maryland, 51-20, in the 2010 game, which set a Bowl attendance record with 38,062 fans,” the Military Bowl Foundation said. “The Pirates also have several ties to the Washington area, including six players from the region. Coach Mike Houston was honored as the DC Touchdown Club College Coach of the Year in 2017 after leading James Madison to the Football Championship Subdivision national championship.”

Military Bowl tickets can be purchased HERE.

