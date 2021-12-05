1 dead after a shed collapsed in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) - A person has died after a shed he was moving fell on top of the individual east of Goldsboro, North Carolina.

Wayne County officials said the incident was reported in a neighborhood near Elroy township at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said that Alex Economy, 64, died in the incident.

Officials said the victim was trying to move the shed into his backyard by using jacks and concrete blocks.

One of the jacks slipped because of soft ground and the shed fell on the victim, trapping him.

