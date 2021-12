GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A Time for Science is having a holiday celebration Saturday putting a scientific spin on some festivities.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. event organizers say you can make “snow cream” with chemistry, make an ornament out of a pinecone, dig for fossils and more.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased on their website.

