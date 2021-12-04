Advertisement

Pitt County firefighters respond to early morning commercial structure fire

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt County firefighters are responding to an early morning commercial structure fire.

Fire officials say they went out to the call at the Pipe Warehouse around 1:05 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials tell WITN one engine is still at the scene making sure hot spots are distinguished.

WITN is working to gather more information.

