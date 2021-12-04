Pitt County firefighter taken to the hospital following commercial structure fire

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One firefighter was taken to the hospital after being injured while responding to a Pitt County commercial structure fire.

Fire officials say they got a call to the Consolidated Pipe & Supply Co. around 1:05 a.m. Saturday morning.

One engine and a tower truck were at the scene Saturday morning making sure hot spots are distinguished.

Officials say a firefighter is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Vidant Medical Center after getting hurt while responding to the fire.

Officials also say it will be days before we know the cause of the fire explaining the area must be safe and secured before an investigation can begin.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.