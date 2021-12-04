Advertisement

Lenoir County confirms Amazon’s coming to Kinston

Lenoir County Chair Linda Rouse Sutton confirmed Friday Amazon purchased the building at 1302 Enterprise Blvd.
(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Cindy Choi
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Chair Linda Rouse Sutton confirmed Friday Amazon’s coming to Kinston.

“It’s been a month ago when I started hearing some serious rumors about it,” Sutton said. “And then we started seeing some action on some buildings and stuff ... that’s when we knew it was a reality.”

Sutton said Amazon bought the building on 1302 Enterprise Blvd., which she says is vacant and cleared inside.

Google also shows several job postings in Kinston, including positions at the warehouse.

Amazon has worked without the county’s involvement so far but Sutton said they welcome the company and are glad to help in any way they can.aqZ

“Surely you know, having a building like that, that they’re gonna purchase and refurbish to suit their needs, will be a good tax base for us,” Sutton said. “Then, of course, having the jobs and economic turnover that will be tremendous also.”

There’s no date announced on when Amazon will finish setting up but Lenoir County and WITN reached out to Amazon’s PR team for more information.

