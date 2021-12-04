K-8 school in Kinston hosts state writing competition

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The 12th annual state writing competition “The Quill” is being held this Saturday at Contentnea Savannah K-8 School in Kinston.

Four students from each school will compete by writing a prompt from one of four text types, submissions are scored on site and results will be announced at 4:30 p.m.

Wayne School of Engineering, Northwest Guilford, Gray Stone Day, Thomas Jefferson Classical, Northwood, North Lenoir, Simon G Atkins, Ardrey Kell, Early College at Guilford, South Iredell high schools are competing.

Horton, Pollard, Woodington, Frink, Smith, Gray Stone Day, Millennium Charter, Jay M Robinson, Hanes Magnet, Brown Summit middle schools are competing.

Lenoir County Schools Public Information Officer, Patrick Holmes is set to speak at 4:00 p.m. followed by the awards ceremony which is open to the public.

