Advertisement

K-8 school in Kinston hosts state writing competition

(Storyblocks)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The 12th annual state writing competition “The Quill” is being held this Saturday at Contentnea Savannah K-8 School in Kinston.

Four students from each school will compete by writing a prompt from one of four text types, submissions are scored on site and results will be announced at 4:30 p.m.

Wayne School of Engineering, Northwest Guilford, Gray Stone Day, Thomas Jefferson Classical, Northwood, North Lenoir, Simon G Atkins, Ardrey Kell, Early College at Guilford, South Iredell high schools are competing.

Horton, Pollard, Woodington, Frink, Smith, Gray Stone Day, Millennium Charter, Jay M Robinson, Hanes Magnet, Brown Summit middle schools are competing.

Lenoir County Schools Public Information Officer, Patrick Holmes is set to speak at 4:00 p.m. followed by the awards ceremony which is open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juanita and Rob Martin
Woman identified in fatal Lenoir County house fire
Greenville Police Department looking for woman
DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police say woman picked up cash envelope that isn’t hers
Three people were killed here including a three-year-old child.
Child among three killed in Elizabeth City shooting
Elderly woman killed in Pitt County accident
Lenoir County murder scene
Person under 18 charged with murdering Lenoir County relative

Latest News

Firefighters responding to a commercial structure fire
Pitt County firefighter taken to the hospital following commercial structure fire
Churches organize coat giveaway Saturday
Giveaway happening Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
ENC Church hosts free gas giveaway on Saturday
ENC Christmas events happening on Saturday