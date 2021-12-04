Advertisement

Holton Ahlers announces he will return to play for ECU for 5th season with COVID year of eligibility

Ahlers announced decision at press conference Saturday
(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley graduate and ECU starting quarterback Holton Ahlers announced today he will stay to play for the Pirates next season. Holton has an extra year of eligibility with the COVID-19 season granted by the NCAA. Ahlers had said earlier this fall he was weighing his options. After talking with 5th and 6th year guys on the team, and Coach Houston’s extension announcement, Holton said he knew staying to play one more year was the right decision.

