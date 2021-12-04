Advertisement

Four Charlotte Hornets players test positive for COVID-19

Ball, Rozier, Plumlee and McDaniels out at least 10 days.
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets(Nate Wimberly/WBTV | WBTV)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Four Charlotte Hornets players, including last year’s Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, have been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, an indicator they have tested positive of the coronavirus.

Along with Ball, guard Terry Rozier, center Mason Plumlee and forward Jalen McDaniels will be sidelined for at least 10 days, or until they have recorded two negative tests in a 24-hour period.

Barring more positive tests, the Hornets would meet the NBA’s minimum required eight players to play their next scheduled game Sunday night at the Atlanta Hawks.

