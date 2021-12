WINTERVILLE , N.C. (WITN)- A local church, Koinonia Christian Center is hosting a free gas giveaway event on Saturday.

The giveaway is happening at the Walmart on Memorial Drive at 3801 S Memorial Dr. in Winterville. The first 300 cars will receive free gas.

The giveaway runs from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

