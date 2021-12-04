ENC Christmas events happening on Saturday

A variety of Christmas events and parades are happening in Eastern North Carolina for families to enjoy on Saturday.

In Greenville - The Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade is set to begin at 5 p.m. in the Uptown District with the route running along Evans Street from First Street to Ninth Street. Those streets will close at 3 p.m. Parking will be closed on Evans Street at 12 p.m. Public parking lots will be open in the Uptown District throughout the day. The parade will include 63 people participating in this year’s parade.

The Greenville Fire and Rescue is partnering with The City of Greenville, Pitt County Schools, Salvation Army and Greenville Utilities Commission for the 33rd annual Pitt County Operation Santa Claus. Greenville Fire Rescue and the Salvation Army will be at both Walmart Supercenter stores in Greenville from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. collecting toys for the toy drive. Operation Santa Claus allows struggling families to provide their children with Christmas gifts in time for the holidays. The toy drive runs until December 14th.

In New Bern - The City of New Bern Parks and Recreation and the New Bern Grand Marina Yacht Club are partnering to present Coastal Christmas Flotilla Cruises. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Union Park. There will be a parade of decorated boats along the Neuse and Trent Rivers. The parade is also a competition, with four lucky winners going home with trophies.