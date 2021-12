GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Some churches are coming together Saturday to host a coat drive.

Event organizers say York Memorial AME Zion Church and Jarvis Memorial UMC are putting it on from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Jarvis Memorial UMC.

They will be giving out coats and information about community resources.

