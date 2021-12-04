Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain showers return Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain has been nonexistent in the East for too long, and our dry stretch will finally come to an end as moisture returns to the area over the next eight days. Patchy cloud cover will move over the East today, and while they won’t bring any drops to the region, they will clear the way for the heavier clouds to arrive tomorrow. Highs today will reach into the low to mid 70s (about ten degrees above average) before the rain causes a cool down to the mid 60s tomorrow.

We’ll get a brief break from the rain Monday before the heavier drops move in Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The rain will be tied to a slow moving cold front that will help soak our dry soil and thirsty plants.

Here are some of the Christmas and Holiday parades scheduled in Eastern NC. Roper, Wilson and Goldsboro all have parades today. The parade in New Bern is at 3pm, but the flotilla will show up at 5pm. The weather is looking great for all the parades.

Holiday parade forecast (Jim Howard)

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 73. Wind: SW 6.

Sunday

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers. High of 65. Wind: NE 10 G 15. Rain chance: 30%.

Monday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 72. Rain chance of 20%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and cooler with a high of 55. Rain chance of 20%.

