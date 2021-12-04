Advertisement

AMEXCAN honors community leaders

AMEXCAN ceremony
AMEXCAN ceremony(WITN)
By Maddie Kerth and Conrad Hoyt
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina honored ten state leaders Friday for dedicating their time, effort, and expertise to develop their communities.

Among those honored were Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services secretary.

Cohen recently announced she will be retiring from her position at the end of the month, but her work was worthy of honor for the AMEXCAN team.

She received an award for exemplary leadership in community health and says although she is receiving an award, the real honor is the work of the AMEXCAN organization.

The theme of the awards ceremony this year was “Together we can, through community collaboration.”

While the event was held in person, AMEXCAN upheld COVID-19 safety precautions through sanitation and mask-wearing.

Also recognized were East Carolina University Hispanic studies professor Juan Daneri and pediatrician Dr. Karyn Hargett.

