Advertisement

WITN’s 2021 “Look at Those Lights” Contest

It's time to look at those lights!
It's time to look at those lights!(witn)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Are you ready to “Look At Those Lights?”

It’s that time of year, and WITN is tracking down creative, bright holiday displays in Eastern Carolina.

You can nominate a lights display by sending an e-mail to lights@witn.com starting Monday, December 6th.

Nominations must provide the nominee’s name, address, and contact information (e-mail and/or phone). Please include a photo and a detailed description of your nomination. Selected nominees will be contacted by WITN News and must agree to participate in the contest. The deadline for nominations is Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 11:59 pm ET. See the official rules.

Voting starts Monday, December 13th, and concludes on December 19th at 11:59 pm. The winner will be announced on Friday, December 24th on WITN News at 6 pm.

The grand prize is $300. The runner-up receives $150.

“Look At Those Lights” is sponsored by Crab Pot Christmas Trees.

crabpotlogo

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in North Carolina
The student said she was able to record some of the interactions with the deputy with her cell...
VIDEO: 15-year-old says deputy used chokehold on her at school
Ashley Sarwar
Greenville police say they’ve nabbed porch pirate and accomplice
Greenville Police Department looking for woman
DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police say woman picked up cash envelope that isn’t hers
Three people were killed here including a three-year-old child.
Child among three killed in Elizabeth City shooting

Latest News

First place winner: AT-ST Star Wars Walker, Carson Simpson of Jamesville
Child winners
First place winner: Khalessi of the Dothraki and Mother of Dragons, Brandy Davenport of...
Adult winners
The 2021 Halloween Costume Contest winners in the adult and child categories. (L-R Brandy...
WITN’s Halloween costume photo contest winners announced
Enter the 2021 Costume "Photo" Contest
Welcome to the WITN Halloween Costume Photo Contest