Advertisement

Vidant Health implements new visitor screening process

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health is partnering with a health care artificial intelligence company to create a new technology for visitors entering its doors.

Vidant Health says the new screening process for visitors is to ensure enhanced safety for all patients, visitors, and team members.

The partnership with care.ai will create a process where visitors complete symptom screenings on Vidant Health’s website, which will then provide a QR code on their smartphone that care.ai’s sensors can scan upon arrival and capture temperature readings.

Vidant Health says visitors without smartphones will be helped by team members after they arrive.

Vidant Health says the artificial intelligence company’s command center can alert team members to abnormal events as they occur which will prevent visitors that may be positive for infection from entering.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety of patients, visitors and team members has remained a top priority,” Lou Montana-Rhodes, Vidant Health vice president, office of experience said.

After a visitor is cleared to enter, Vidant Health says visitors will be given a single-day visitor pass. Visitors will have to complete this process each day they visit.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in North Carolina
The student said she was able to record some of the interactions with the deputy with her cell...
VIDEO: 15-year-old says deputy used chokehold on her at school
Ashley Sarwar
Greenville police say they’ve nabbed porch pirate and accomplice
Greenville Police Department looking for woman
DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police say woman picked up cash envelope that isn’t hers
Greenville porch pirates
Neighbor finds empty package amid Greenville porch thefts

Latest News

Elderly woman killed in Pitt County accident
The Winston-Salem Police Department says Laela Jones is considered an endangered child.
Amber Alert issued for Winston-Salem 13-year-old
George Knight is on trial in Pitt County for the 2018 murder of a Greenville woman.
Jury convicts Greenville man for woman’s murder
Three people were killed here including a three-year-old child.
Child among three killed in Elizabeth City shooting