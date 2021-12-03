Vidant Health implements new visitor screening process

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health is partnering with a health care artificial intelligence company to create a new technology for visitors entering its doors.

Vidant Health says the new screening process for visitors is to ensure enhanced safety for all patients, visitors, and team members.

The partnership with care.ai will create a process where visitors complete symptom screenings on Vidant Health’s website, which will then provide a QR code on their smartphone that care.ai’s sensors can scan upon arrival and capture temperature readings.

Vidant Health says visitors without smartphones will be helped by team members after they arrive.

Vidant Health says the artificial intelligence company’s command center can alert team members to abnormal events as they occur which will prevent visitors that may be positive for infection from entering.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety of patients, visitors and team members has remained a top priority,” Lou Montana-Rhodes, Vidant Health vice president, office of experience said.

“This unprecedented time requires thoughtful innovations that help protect those we love and serve. The new Smart Entry™ screening solution developed by care.ai will allow us to work more efficiently and effectively at creating the safest environment possible at all Vidant hospitals.”

After a visitor is cleared to enter, Vidant Health says visitors will be given a single-day visitor pass. Visitors will have to complete this process each day they visit.

